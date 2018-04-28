SOUTH AFRICA - The Right2Know (R2K), Amandla.mobi and cellular users are warming up for “round 2” in the #DataMustFall bout against dominant mobile operators, Cell C, MTN and Vodacom.

This comes as the network operators were dealt a blow after the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) ordered them not to forfeit unused data from consumers once it had expired.

Playing a refereeing role, Icasa also barred the operators from charging customers out-of-bundle rates for data when their data had run out without prior consent.

R2K and Amandla.mobi, which runs online #DataMustFall petitions and had more than 200000 signatures, hoped for a knockout against operators that could have paved the way towards free data usage and free SMSes for users.

R2K’s spokesperson Busi Mtabane said: “We see this as a positive step and we laud Icasa but we are not completely happy at this stage because data costs remain extremely high and customers are feeling the heat,” she said.

R2K, Amandla.mobi, and various civil society organisations have held a series of #DataMustFall marches.

Mtabane said in “round 2” of the David v Goliath bout they would increase pressure on operators ripping off users.

“They are now against the ropes and we want to make sure that they don’t get a breathing space until they give in.”

Icasa also announced changes to End-User and Subscriber Service charter regulations after years of complaints by consumers that the current practice of being charged out-of data bundle rates once data expired was unfair.

Icasa chief executive Willington Ngwepe said the regulator expected the amended End-User and Subscriber Service Regulations to be published in the Government Gazette next week, and companies to comply within a month thereafter.

“You may ask why a month? These regulations are not a surprise. The process started many moons ago,” said Ngwepe, adding that this was a reasonable time frame.

Ngwepe added the new regulations were the first of a three-phase approach to address the concerns.

Mtabane said they would mobilise society to join the campaign and be part of the marches to offices of the mobile operators.

She, however, conceded the next rounds would be tough.

“We are dealing with financially powerful opponents who are prepared to take issues to court at any time.”

Koketso Moeti, of Amandla.mobi, also urged citizens to be part of the campaigns against high-data charges.

