On Thursday, Shireen Kalicharan, 39, and Brenda Naidu, 44, were shot while seated in a car at an intersection on Lotus Drive, in Isipingo.
Jasmin Singh, of Scarlet Thread Ministries, the church both women attend, said Kalicharan and Naidu were inseparable and were always seen together.
“There were best friends and they lived opposite each other. Their friendship grew stronger when Shireen joined our church, which Brenda was already part of. They were actively involved in church and we are devastated by their deaths; it’s a big loss for the church and their families,” Singh said.
Kalicharan’s relative, Sunil Kalicharan, said the women were on their way to Galleria Mall in Amanzimtoti.