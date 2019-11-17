Isipingo mothers shot dead in car 'were best friends and neighbours'









Shireen Kalicharan, 39. Picture: Facebook Durban - Two mothers who were shot and killed in an apparent botched hijacking, were described as inseparable. On Thursday, Shireen Kalicharan, 39, and Brenda Naidu, 44, were shot while seated in a car at an intersection on Lotus Drive, in Isipingo. Jasmin Singh, of Scarlet Thread Ministries, the church both women attend, said Kalicharan and Naidu were inseparable and were always seen together. “There were best friends and they lived opposite each other. Their friendship grew stronger when Shireen joined our church, which Brenda was already part of. They were actively involved in church and we are devastated by their deaths; it’s a big loss for the church and their families,” Singh said. Kalicharan’s relative, Sunil Kalicharan, said the women were on their way to Galleria Mall in Amanzimtoti.

“Brenda asked Shireen to take her to the mall. Shireen’s husband Pravesh, who usually goes everywhere with Shireen, decided he would stay home to clean the yard because of the rain.

“It appears they were approached by two men at the intersection going out of Lotus Park. The suspects fired at the car. Both women died at the scene,” said Kalicharan.

Brenda Naidu, 44. Picture: Facebook

Neighbour Alicia Pillay described Naidu as a lovely and bubbly person.

“I know Brenda to be a bubbly person my whole life. I was very shocked when I heard about what happened to them. They were good friends and were always seen together in pictures on social media,” Pillay said.

Pillay added that it was unfortunate that seven children will now have to suffer because of senseless crime happening in the area.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele, KZN police spokesperson, said Isipingo Saps were investigating the murders.

“They (victims) sustained gunshot wounds to the head and were declared dead at the scene. Nothing was taken from the victims. The suspects fled the scene on foot,” said Mbele.

The community took to social media to express their sadness.

“This is a sad day in our community. We must rise up and fight for our beautiful Isipingo. Went to school in the same standard with one of the deceased,” wrote one resident.

Another on Facebook wrote: “Sad news indeed for our community. May God’s peace and comfort be with their families during this time. This is like the 2nd or 3rd hijacking this week alone in Lotus.”

