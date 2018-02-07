Durban - Opposition parties in KwaZulu-Natal have questioned the timing of former KZN Economic Development MEC's fraud and corruption case.

Mabuyakhulu appeared in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday, where he was formally charged with fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering. He was released on R50 000 bail, along with his former head of department, Desmond Golding. Four others were released on R30 000 bail, while three others named on the indictment are yet to be arrested and will appear in court soon.

The charges relate to the R28-million apparently spent by the provincial government on the North Sea Jazz Festival in 2012. The event never took place.

DA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango said the serious charges faced by Mabuyakhulu and others have shown that corruption has destroyed the ANC. However, Mncwango questioned why action against Mabuyakhulu came six years after the crime was allegedly committed.

"His arrest tells a lot about the timing, this is an old case, why are they bringing it up now?"

IFP spokesman Joshua Mazibuko said: "We are happy with the action taken against Mabuyakhulu. Let's hope his arrest is not intertwined in their party's political infighting," he said.

Mabuyakhulu is the convener of the ANC KZN's 16 member provincial task team alongside Sihle Zikalala, who was the chairperson of the now disbanded provincial leadership, is the co-ordinator.

