DURBAN - Parliament officials are aiming to better understand the root cause of ‘increasing’ spectator violence.



Officials from Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Sport and Recreation are considering a visit to the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban to assess the damage caused by angry Kaizer Chiefs fans on Saturday.

18 people were injured after the enraged Chiefs fans descended onto the field, torched chairs, damaged equipment and assaulted security guards - videos and pictures of which went viral over the weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs had just lost 2-0 to Free State Stars in the Nedbank semi-final soccer match.



Chairperson of the committee, Beauty Dlulane, said in a statement released today: “At the end of the day, the committee has a responsibility to conduct oversight where the interest and lives of South Africans appear to be compromised.”

Dlulane said the committee also aimed to understand why the violence was sparked.



“It would be better if we could understand the reasons for this spectator behaviour before events. The committee is also concerned about the frequency with which these incidents occur,” she said.

The committee also demanded clarity on “grey areas” regarding security at sporting events.



“The issue of security at events of that magnitude, where a club as big as Kaizer Chiefs is involved, needs to be a top priority. This incident also points to possible gaps in the system regarding the custodianship and administration of such events,” she said.

On Wednesday, Durban Mayor, Zandile Gumede, and Moses Mabhida Stadium manager, Vusi Mazibuko, are expected to declare the extent and cost of damages inflicted upon the world-cup stadium.

