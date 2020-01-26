Phoenix husband baffled by strangling attempt by four women









Sandra Govender and three other women allegedly tried to kill Rajen “Balan” Govender her husband of 35 years at their home. File picture. Phoenix - A Phoenix woman will spend a week behind bars after being accused of attempting to kill her husband. Sandra Govender, 53, and three other women allegedly tried to kill Rajen “Balan” Govender, 61, her husband of 35 years, at their home. Govender said he was baffled as to why she would want him killed. He said he was strangled with a scarf and his head was covered with a bin bag while seated in the lounge of his home on Wednesday afternoon. On Friday Sandra, Kwanele Mbele, Nomfundisi Ntape and Zandile Mvelu appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s court. They were remanded in police custody at Phoenix SAPS and will appear in court on Friday for a possible bail application.

Govender said he had dozed off while watching TV when he was awoken by the throttling.

“The women were pulling a scarf tightly around my neck and holding a bin bag over my face. I fought them and tried to scream for help as they dragged me from the lounge to the bedroom.

“I managed to press the panic button in the bedroom. Thankfully, my neighbours came to my rescue. God saved me. I am still traumatised by what happened and cannot get over it,” said Govender.

He said he could not understand why anyone wanted him dead.

Govender said although he and his wife lived in the same house, they had been separated for about 15 to 20 years.

“We lived like strangers. The law must now take its course. What must happen now, must happen,” said Govender.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele, police spokesperson, said four women aged between 38 and 53 were arrested for attempted murder and conspiracy to murder.

Mbele said the victim had been seated in the lounge when he was attacked by three women who covered his head with a bin bag.

“The women began strangling him with a scarf. The victim fought back and he managed to remove the bag from his head. He then realised that one of the women was his domestic helper.

“The attack persisted as the suspects attempted to suffocate him. While the attack was in progress, the suspects were joined by the victim’s wife who also attempted to suffocate him. The victim managed to activate the panic alarm and a neighbour came to his rescue,” said Mbele.

A neighbour, who declined to be named, said he was shocked when he heard who was involved in the attempted murder.

“Nobody expected such a thing to happen,” he said.