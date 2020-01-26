Sandra Govender, 53, and three other women allegedly tried to kill Rajen “Balan” Govender, 61, her husband of 35 years, at their home.
Govender said he was baffled as to why she would want him killed.
He said he was strangled with a scarf and his head was covered with a bin bag while seated in the lounge of his home on Wednesday afternoon.
On Friday Sandra, Kwanele Mbele, Nomfundisi Ntape and Zandile Mvelu appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s court. They were remanded in police custody at Phoenix SAPS and will appear in court on Friday for a possible bail application.