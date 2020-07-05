Smoking allowed at Durban casinos despite sale ban

Durban - While the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products is temporarily banned according to the national regulations related to curbing the spread of Covid-19, you are allowed to smoke at casinos in Durban. Casinos were recently opened under strict regulations.

Suncoast Casino, Hotels, and Entertainment sent SMSes to reward cardholders this week, stating they had opened a new smoking area. According to the SMS, the small gaming floor is situated near the Rose Bar and had more than 40 slots machines available for patrons to enjoy. After a visit to Suncoast, it was apparent that smokers were very comfortable in the section labelled the “Smoking Casino”. With cigarette butts in ashtrays and patrons blowing smoke, there was no sign of any fear of legal ramifications.

Lungi Mtshali, Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson, said although the sale of cigarettes was banned, the smoking of cigarettes was not. However, Mtshali said the creation of a new smoking area poses a grave concern.

“This invites a problem. It creates an avenue for the sale of illicit cigarettes. I must reiterate though, the temporary ban is on the sale of cigarettes and not on smoking,” he said.

Mtshali added that smoking in public places was still banned in accordance with the Tobacco Products Control Act 83 of 1993, which has a ban on tobacco advertisements and smoking in public places.