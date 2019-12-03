Durban - Rage Music festival has taken matriculants by storm and set high note for the festive season in Durban.
Thousands of matriculants have descended on Durban shores for the week-long “pens down” parties known as Rage, as they bow out of school.
The musical events offer a variety of festivities for the school leavers after they endured over five weeks of stressful exams.
With many planned side parties, organisers said the Sound Factory, in Ballito would be the Rage Festival’s mega venue which could house all festival-goers inside one venue.
At the weekend, about 10 000 ragers turned up for the mega party where they were treated to performances from world-renowned DJ Black Coffee, Nasty C, Chunda Munki, Stimming Ricky Rick among them.
Numbers are expected to increase until Friday.