Thousands attend Rage festival in Durban after exams come to an end









Durban - Rage Music festival has taken matriculants by storm and set high note for the festive season in Durban. Thousands of matriculants have descended on Durban shores for the week-long “pens down” parties known as Rage, as they bow out of school. The musical events offer a variety of festivities for the school leavers after they endured over five weeks of stressful exams.

With many planned side parties, organisers said the Sound Factory, in Ballito would be the Rage Festival’s mega venue which could house all festival-goers inside one venue. At the weekend, about 10 000 ragers turned up for the mega party where they were treated to performances from world-renowned DJ Black Coffee, Nasty C, Chunda Munki, Stimming Ricky Rick among them. Numbers are expected to increase until Friday.

Darren Sandras Rage Festival spokesperson said the festival offers students the chance to see some of the best artists.

Sandras reassured parents that they have intensified security to ensure everyone was safe throughout the event.

“Safety and security at Rage festival are paramount in everything we do. We have been doing the festival for over a decade and through learning and understanding changing social dynamics, we add new layers to our safety protocols each year. We work closely with the amazing guys from the Red Frog association and have also developed a transport network which will help us with moving festival-goers to each venue safety, he said.

Other official parties will be hosted at Cabana Hotel, Tiger Tiger, Crush and Rocco.

With regards to impact on the local economy, Sandras said the festival uses trusted third party transport providers.

“We are proud to be working with the relevant local taxi association within Ballito and Umhlanga, empowering local drivers to participate in the transport services of the festival. We have created a system that our festival-goers never have to use their own transportation which adds to our no-drinking and driving policy,” he added.

The hospitality industry in the northern part was also set to benefit, with many offering special packages for Rage goers.

