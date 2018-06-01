To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

DURBAN - A video of a bullying incident at the George Campbell School of Technology has surfaced, sparking public outrage on social media.

The original 36 second clip sent to the Sunday Tribune by a pupil at the school shows an altercation between two grade 10 pupils yesterday.

The attacker is seen arguing with the victim, before she slaps her once.

The victim can be heard screaming “F*** off” at one point, as she was being attacked.

The defenseless victim then sits down and is repeatedly slapped and punched by her attacker.

Warning: Profanity

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education (DOH) spokesperson Sihle Mlotshwa said the department would instruct the school to investigate the matter.

“They must then give us a report. Bullying is a social ill that calls on all of us to take action and do something about it. We condemn this and ask society to help us curb this,” said Mlotshwa.

Meanwhile, last week, the DOH placed the school under investigation for alleged fraud and corruption linked to irregular expenditure at the school.

A report into the findings of the investigation is expected to be ready soon.

