DURBAN - When slain footballer Senzo Meyiwa got hold of Spain’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper Iker Casillas’s jersey, he slept wearing his idol's kit and only removed it the following afternoon.

This is one of the memories former footballers have of the jovial Meyiwa, who was killed in a botched robbery at the family home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, four years ago.

Meyiwa’s captain at Orlando Pirates, Lucky Legkwathi, who will be participating in the Senzo Meyiwa Commemoration Game next Saturday at uMlazi’s King Zwelithini Stadium, said he used to be room-mates with the goalkeeper.

“Coach Benni McCarthy delivered the gift to Senzo one day when we were at the hotel. When he opened the packaging, it was Iker Casillas’s jersey. Senzo was so excited, he slept wearing it all night long and the next day he still wore it till the next afternoon until I jokingly asked him to take it off before it loses colour,” said Legkwathi.

He said that when the mood was low in camp, it would be the energetic, ever-dancing and ever-happy Meyiwa who would cheer up teammates with jokes.

Legkwathi, who played with the goalkeeper for many years, said he could not miss the opportunity to contribute to Meyiwa’s family and fans. Funds collected from the event next weekend will go towards helping the Meyiwa family financially and also towards a football development programme.

Meyiwa’s father, Sam, said his son’s death had left the family poorer, as they now had to rely on handouts. He praised the organisers for the initiative and was seen in a promotional video on Facebook, handing out flyers to neighbours.

“We hope this will encourage the police to redouble their efforts to get his killers behind bars. His death robbed us of a son,” Sam said.

Among the big names who will take part in the tournament are former football greats such as Doctor Khumalo, Surprise Moriri, Joseph Makhanya, Benedict “Tso” Vilakazi, Jabu Pule, Steve Lekoalea and Mbulelo Old John Mabizela.

Current players who will take part include Itumeleng Khune, Brilliant Khuzwayo, Siyanda Xulu, Siyabonga Sangweni and Andile Jali. All were close to Meyiwa.

Legendary AmaZulu player Siyabonga "Bhele" Nomvethe said the spirit of the late Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper had to be rekindled.

He recalled with laughter their glory days when they both played for Orlando Pirates and the national team.

Nomvethe said that taking part with other legends in a memorable tournament for Meyiwa, who died at the peak of his game, would bring back good memories.

Senzo Meyiwa





“He had a great future ahead of him. He had an amazing sense of humour. There was never a dull moment when he was around. This is how we are going to be next weekend, cracking jokes."

Nomvethe said he was excited when his Durban homeboy, Meyiwa, was doing so well in his career.

“His last game earned him the man of the match award because of his outstanding performance on the pitch. He certainly left an indelible mark,” Nomvethe said.

Event organiser Nathi Ngwenya said the game would be an annual event to raise funds for the welfare of Meyiwa’s family.

More than 200 people participated in the anti-woman abuse Senzo Meyiwa Walk in uMlazi under the banner of #NotInMyName and #WeRefuseToBeTrash.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said the Meyiwa murder was still under investigation.

