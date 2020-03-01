Yousuf Deedat's family hires private investigator to solve murder case

Durban - A locally based private investigator has been enlisted by the family of slain Durban activist Yousuf Ahmed Deedat to find his killer.

Deedat, 65, was shot in the head in January and died just days later in Pietermaritzburg hospital.

Salim Abdool Karim, the family spokesperson, said they met private investigator Brad Nathanson in the hope that he would be able to dig up some information on the shooter.

“Before doing anything we spoke with the investigating officer to see if he would be okay with us hiring a private investigator. We have given the private investigator time to dig around but everything is still in the preliminary stages and there is a lot that remains unknown,” said Karim.

On January 15, Deedat was shot once in the back of the head outside the Verulam Family Court as he and his wife crossed the street to enter the court building.