Yousuf Deedat's family hires private investigator to solve murder case
Deedat, 65, was shot in the head in January and died just days later in Pietermaritzburg hospital.
Salim Abdool Karim, the family spokesperson, said they met private investigator Brad Nathanson in the hope that he would be able to dig up some information on the shooter.
“Before doing anything we spoke with the investigating officer to see if he would be okay with us hiring a private investigator. We have given the private investigator time to dig around but everything is still in the preliminary stages and there is a lot that remains unknown,” said Karim.
On January 15, Deedat was shot once in the back of the head outside the Verulam Family Court as he and his wife crossed the street to enter the court building.
He died at St Anne’s hospital in Pietermaritzburg.
The lone gunman fled in a white vehicle and has yet to be identified. Karim said the make of the vehicle remained unknown. The suspect was short, had short hair, was thin and of Indian descent. Karim said Deedat’s wife, Yasmin, provided the police with a description of the shooter’s facial features.
“We know that on the day he was shot he was on his way to make an interim protection order permanent. He got the interim order after he was attacked by a man who was known to him.”
