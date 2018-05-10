MUT students wore T-shirts bearing murdered Zolile Khumalo's face at her memorial at the Umlazi university. Picture: Karinda Jagmohan

DURBAN - “Zolile didn’t deserve to die, no, not like this,” said Comfort Khumalo, the father of the slain 21-year-old Mangosuthu University of Technology student who was murdered at her Lonsdale residence last Tuesday.





The first year quantity surveying students murder, allegedly at the hands of her ex-boyfriend Thabani Mzolo, has sparked a nationwide conversation about femicide in South Africa.





Mzolo was remanded in custody when he appeared in court earlier on Thursday. Zolile had broken up with Mzolo two weeks before her death.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Zolile Khumalo father, Comfort Khumalo, spoke briefly to media before the memorial. It was too painful for him to recount his daughters murder. VIDEO: Karinda Jagmohan

Khumalo of Eshowe came to Durban with big dreams and eventually relieve her family from poverty.





When the Sunday Tribune reported last week that Khumalo loved to dance, her father, Comfort, said this was so true and his daughter was a warm person.





Khumalo’s cousin, Bongiwe Myeni, said the family never knew about her relationship with Mzolo.





Khumalo is expected to be laid to rest on Saturday at her Eshowe home.





MUT students wore #ZolileKhumalo T-shirts at the memorial, singing and dance between speakers.





They chanted that accused Mzolo will be locked up.





Khumalo was 21 years old when she was murdered last month, thus 21 candles were lit with students vowing never to raise an abusive hand on women or men.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Zolile Khumalo, 21, and 21 MUT students have today promised never to lay an abusive hand on another woman or man. Video: Karinda Jagmohan

The university has urged students to seek help for trauma in the aftermath of Khumalo’s murder.











