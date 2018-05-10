DURBAN - “Zolile didn’t deserve to die, no, not like this,” said Comfort Khumalo, the father of the slain 21-year-old Mangosuthu University of Technology student who was murdered at her Lonsdale residence last Tuesday.
The first year quantity surveying students murder, allegedly at the hands of her ex-boyfriend Thabani Mzolo, has sparked a nationwide conversation about femicide in South Africa.
Mzolo was remanded in custody when he appeared in court earlier on Thursday. Zolile had broken up with Mzolo two weeks before her death.
Khumalo of Eshowe came to Durban with big dreams and eventually relieve her family from poverty.
When the Sunday Tribune reported last week that Khumalo loved to dance, her father, Comfort, said this was so true and his daughter was a warm person.
Khumalo’s cousin, Bongiwe Myeni, said the family never knew about her relationship with Mzolo.
Khumalo is expected to be laid to rest on Saturday at her Eshowe home.
MUT students wore #ZolileKhumalo T-shirts at the memorial, singing and dance between speakers.
They chanted that accused Mzolo will be locked up.
Khumalo was 21 years old when she was murdered last month, thus 21 candles were lit with students vowing never to raise an abusive hand on women or men.
The university has urged students to seek help for trauma in the aftermath of Khumalo’s murder.
