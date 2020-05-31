Son of former tribal councillor killed during alleged land dispute

Durban - The son of a former tribal councillor was shot dead during an alleged land dispute with a relative in the Mbutshane area near Hilton, outside Pietermaritzburg, last week. The area under traditional authority is said to be prone to land conflicts, but a murder over a piece of ground was a first for the community. A witness said an argument ensued when Leke Mthalane approached Chief Nsikayezwe Zondi’s relative who was digging in a piece of land allocated for cattle grazing. Mthalane confronted the man, claiming he was disturbing his ancestors’ graves which were nearby. The man allegedly pulled out his gun and shot Mthalane who died at the scene. Mfiselwa Makhaye, induna in the area, said the incident was shameful and caused disappointment and hurt for the chief. He said to prevent similar brutal incidents in future, the families of perpetrator and victim as well as members of the community, needed to undergo a traditional cleansing. Makhaye said the land had not been allocated to anyone, therefore both men should not have quarrelled over it.

“This is a disgrace and a shame to us. We have a council appointed by the chief and any differences or misunderstandings should be resolved using that channel. If you cannot handle matters on your own or through the traditional council, it’s better to report to authorities.

“This is a tragedy and we appeal to our people not to take matters into their own hands,” he said.

“People need to learn to respect each other and respect our traditions and customs. If you have been allocated land, there is no need to fight.”

Thinasonke Ntombela, a member of the Mbutshane, the Sweetwaters traditional council, reiterated that no one was authorised to use the land but cattle. He said the perpetrator had no permission to break ground.

“I can confirm that there are graves in that portion of land and during the digging a grave had been disturbed. There has been an arrest and we are letting the law take its course,” he said.

“As the council, we will have an imbizo with the community to remind them of the respect expected towards each other and the chief and his council. We will also remind them of the processes and structures in place.”

Ntombela said the senseless death could have been avoided had the matter been reported to the chief who governs the land.

Jabu Ngubo, ward councillor, said Mthalane had been buried on Saturday. She said she did not have full details of what transpired but when she arrived at the scene, she saw his body.

“Disputes are usually mild and non-violent,” she said. “Land matters in rural areas are not the responsibility of ward councillors but the traditional authority. We need to sit down and remind our people about the protocols to obtain the chief’s land.”

Colonel Thembeka Mbele could not confirm the incident nor the arrest by Plessislaer police officers.

