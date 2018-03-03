Greek mythology tells us that when Hercules was assigned to clean the Augean stables, most people believed it was a near-impossible task.

The stables housed well-fed livestock of more than 3000 and had not been cleaned in 30 years. So imagine the mountainous heap of dung he had to contend with.

But Hercules was, by all accounts, a smart guy and accomplished his task by causing two rivers to run through the stables, washing out all the filth and stink in a single day.

Now that’s what I call action. Fast-track to 2018 and millions of South Africans are today asking whether their own Hercules, newly appointed Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan, can perform a similar feat by clearing up the bull**** that’s been piling up inside the Gupta stables since the infamous brothers arrived from India in 1993.

Atul, Ajay and Tony Gupta first showed a keen interest in farm animals when they succeeded in milking the Vrede dairy farm in the Free State for millions. The fact that hundreds of poor farm labourers were left destitute and did not benefit from the project shows why there are no holy cows when it comes to corruption.

The Guptas later branched out into other livestock activity by beefing up their bank balances through cronyism and deceit; pigging out on gluttonous sprees of corruption and bribery; and fleecing the public purse of billions. They were aided and abetted by influential politicians, who stuck their greedy snouts in the feeding trough.

So, roll up your sleeves, Pravin, as you take on this Herculean task. What’s in your favour is that you enjoy the support of the majority of South Africans. International investors are also excited that the country has turned over a new leaf, which holds great promise for economic growth and the creation of desperately needed jobs.

Besides, you’ve been around the block a few times, this being your fourth appointment as a minister. So you’re quite familiar with the obstacles and challenges as well as the priorities and opportunities that lie ahead. Do whatever it takes to clean out the mess.

With former president Jacob Zuma and most of his lackeys out of the way, it’s time to get tough with those errant state-owned enterprises. If asses need to be kicked, let them feel it in the butt. If heads have to roll, let them tumble.

We just want our country back from the Guptas.

