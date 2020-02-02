In under five days, we went from “Africa loves America; Africa loves you” to an apology by kingmaker Patrice Motsepe - if not the king himself. This is a pioneer of note. He impressively built on his professional training, a moment in the history of South Africa’s political economic history and fortuitously powerful family ties to create an empire. Be it his African Rainbow foray into mining, the innovative TymeBank or professionalisation of Mamelodi Sundowns into a continental force, you have to hand it to this celebrated son of Ga-Rankuwa: he is a big deal.
Remember Hugh Evans, chief and founder of the Global Citizen Festival, last December announcing that commitments from the showpiece brought by Motsepe to our shores in 2018 were “over 83% on track, and more than R12 billion has been delivered across South Africa over the last 12 months”?
That is an illustration of the league in which the man plays. When he hosts a party, heads of state, the powerful and all manner of outliers turn up, dressed to the nines and armed with hard cash to tithe.
With all these, one can expect at least an appreciation that a statement made - even in jest - carries with it tectonic ripple effects. Inevitably, therefore, when suiting himself up for that dinner with the tweeting president in Davos, it is not too much to assume his PR team would go through the dos and don’ts with the man? No?