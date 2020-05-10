Zooming with the Zumas: the anti-Zuma lobby group is afraid of the truth

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Although having experienced the personal and vitriolic attacks that former president Jacob Zuma and his family have been subjected to for more than two decades, I continue to be shocked by how devious his detractors are. This is once again on display in some of the responses to the Zooming with Zumas conversations. The anti-Zuma lobby is a toxic brew of three groups in our society: Firstly, the white monopoly capitalists (WMC), who control our economy, and who fear Zuma because they have experienced in him the first president since 1994, who was prepared to challenge their economic supremacy. Secondly, a small black elite and intelligentsia, who have a deep-seated disregard for Zuma, because of his humble beginnings and little formal education. They literally hate his guts for having become the first ANC president, not from their ranks. Throughout the existence of the ANC they considered themselves entitled to lead.

Lastly, a racist white community still hankering back to apartheid.

In Zuma they encountered the first African president who was prepared to challenge their racism, and who refused to sacrifice full African empowerment on the treacherous altar of so-called reconciliation. No other ANC president told them straight to their faces that the trouble started when Van Riebeeck landed at the Cape of Good Hope in 1652.

This mixture of groups saw whites, together with a sprinkling of black elitists and capitalists, financed by agents of imperialism such as George Soros’s Open Society Foundation, and the Stellenbosch mafia, marching in our streets under the banner of the so-called “Save South Africa Campaign”, chanting “Zuma must go!”

Zuma has the distinction of being the only black president against whom whites ever marched. Interestingly once they managed to remove him their concern for corruption evaporated. On their website there is now a message: “Please be advised the Save South Africa Campaign is no longer active”.

The same weekend that the Save South Africa Campaign gathered in Church Square calling for the removal of Zuma, I was at Mahlamba Ndlopfu, and I stood next to a minister, who fancies himself to be an intellectual.

In Brutus-like fashion he betrayed Zuma, after having been kept in Cabinet for years. As Zuma walked onto the terrace, he whispered under his breath: “Here is the bloody peasant”.

That moment the penny dropped, and I realised what was happening in Church Square was no different, from the sentiment I have just heard expressed by the minister.

This was what the African poor in our sprawling urban townships, and rural villages, have instinctively realised. They know they are being disregarded, and that Zuma is one of them and similarly abused.

In the recognition that “here is one of us”, the mass base of Nxamalala’s (Zuma’s clan name) support is rooted.

Expressed in the sentiment that Msholozi is the only truly black president South Africa had.

This explains the large crowds that gather every time when Zuma has to appear in court, and the jubilant masses that gathered everywhere when he campaigned for the ANC during the last elections.

Consequently, Zooming with Zumas also attracts a mass response.

Some members of the anti-Zuma lobby group, who fancy themselves as black intellectuals, have in the media criticised Zooming with Zumas as a desperate, failed communication campaign.

Of course, they do not deal with the huge numbers of people that Zooming with Zumas already reached. Instead they criticise the style of communication, based on the slick communication theories of advertising companies. In reality, these are simply irrelevant.

Their disdain for the Zumas makes them fail to understand the content of what is being communicated.

The warm family character of the conversations between dad and son is disregarded. They fail to appreciate how these conversations are experienced in the context of a caring father who attended the vindictive trial of his son, who was brought to court in leg irons, on charges that were pursued by a white racially defined organisation.

This example of love between father and son speaks to a nation of far too many single parent families, hankering for fathers to take responsibility. There is the heart-rendering pain of having lost a wife, and mother, in the most terrible way through suicide.

Also of having lost a son, and younger brother, under circumstances that indicate that he died because of the circumstances caused by the hatred for Zuma. Finally, the poisoning of Zuma, and how Duduzane fought to save his father’s life.

I am mentioning only a few topics that came up in these video chats.

Not surprisingly, they generate huge discomfort among Zuma’s detractors, because they pierce through the conspiracy of silence that refuses to acknowledge the terrible damage that the years of unprecedented vicious attacks on Msholozi inflicted on his family.

Father and son confront us with unanswered, and hugely unsettling questions. Why did the Reverend Frank Chikane take the suicide note of his mother away from Duduzane?

How did certain parts of that note, carefully selected to cause damage to Zuma, get into the media?

Why was Msholozi poisoned? Why was Deputy President David Mabuza poisoned? Why is it considered to be so “offensive” that Duduzane talks about how he assisted to save comrade Mabuza’s life? Shouldn’t he rather deserve praise? Isn’t the offensive part that the deputy president today shows disdain for, or seems scared, to keep up contact with those who saved his life?

These matters must be talked about and exposed. Similarly, we must talk about the slew of allegations that came to the fore that large amounts of money was used to influence the outcome of the leadership elections at our ANC 54th National Conference.

Why is so much feigned outrage expressed when these disturbing issues are raised? They have for long been festering under the surface, and are being talked about in whispers of fear among comrades. There are no coincidences.

There is an awful web of interactive coherence between all of that we now hear about in these conversations.

Any attempt to force these issues back into dark corners, should be resisted. The way in which some try to use the coronavirus pandemic to cover them up, is disingenuous and devoid of respect for all of us.

We need to know the truth.

* Niehaus is a veteran of the ANC and MKMVA national spokesperson. He is also an executive member of the Gauteng RET President Zuma Support Group.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.