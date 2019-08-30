Nomvula Mokonyane speaking at Gavin Watson's memorial service at Little Falls Christian church in Roodepoort. Photo Simphiwe Mbokazi Africa News Agency

Johannesburg - A fiery Nomvula Mokonyane came to the defence of controversial Bosasa chief executive Gavin Watson, who died in a crash just outside the OR Tambo International Airport this week. Mokonyane described Watson as a friend, and also said the Watson family was part of her family.

But in her stunning 25-minute speech delivered at the Little Falls Christian Church in Roodepoort, Mokonyane appeared to body shame former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi, who last year spilled the beans about the companies alleged purging of politicians, including Mokonyane herself.

Agrizzi told the Zondo commission into State Capture that Mokonyane was allegedly on Bosasa’s payroll, receiving a R50 000 monthly bribe.

During her speech, Mokonyane said she would one day counter what Agrizzi had revealed and appeared to fire at salvo at the former Bosasa executive who has turned whistleblower.

“I am sitting here, but News24 is reporting is about a former minister of water who was given chicken pieces and whiskey. My time will come, I will tell you what Gavin has done. And not what Agrizzi is saying. I will also tell you, what Agrizzi has done. My time will come,” she said.

Later in her speech, she appeared to fat shame Agrizzi, Mokonyane said: “Today they have more cars than you, they have bigger bodies than you, they are filthy and rich more than you,” she said.

“Spiritually, you were wealthier and better than them. May the angels welcome you Gavin. May your parents celebrate your coming and ascension to heaven.

“Forgive them Gavin, goodnight. Set your alarm clocks so you can wake up and be among us, and remember, love them all, trust no one,” she said.

Nomvula Mokonyane and Papa Leshabane at the Bosasa Boss Gavin Watson's memorial service at Little Falls Christian church in Roodepoort West of Johannesburg. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi / Africa News Agency

Contacted for comment by Independent Media on Friday, Agrizzi said he was not interested in what Mokonyane had to say and declined to comment.

“I’m not prepared to comment on her statements, I’m not interested in what she had to say about me, this is not the right time,” said Agrizzi.

The church was filled mostly with Bosasa employees who arrived in their numbers with three buses and several minibus taxis seen at the church.

They sang passionately and shot into song at the end of Mokonyane's speech, singing Zizojika Izinto, which loosely translates to 'things will change'.