Johannesburg - Social media exploded with snaking images of luxury cars, with one Sam Mshengu, better known as ‘Sam Holdings’, stealing the spotlight.
The businessman with a taste for expensive fast cars set out to ‘shut down’ the N3 ahead of his trip to the Durban July as part of his self-proclaimed, ‘Sam’s Convoy’. Mshengu, or Sam Holdings - the name of his logistics company, appears to have interests in mining and logistics.
He was trending at number two on social media on Friday, even ahead of the #DurbanJuly trend at some point. His convoy apparently had 72 cars, with at least 10 cars owned by him. Amongst the cars, there was a Mercedes Benz G wagon, an A-class AMG, a Vito bus, a Porsche, amongst others.
"We are ready, 72 cars ready to shut N3 on Friday," he wrote on Instagram earlier this week.
