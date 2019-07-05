Sam Mshengu, known as Sam Holdings, almost broke the internet with his Durban July convoy on Friday. Picture: Instagram

Johannesburg - Social media exploded with snaking images of luxury cars, with one Sam Mshengu, better known as ‘Sam Holdings’, stealing the spotlight. The businessman with a taste for expensive fast cars set out to ‘shut down’ the N3 ahead of his trip to the Durban July as part of his self-proclaimed, ‘Sam’s Convoy’. Mshengu, or Sam Holdings - the name of his logistics company, appears to have interests in mining and logistics.

He was trending at number two on social media on Friday, even ahead of the #DurbanJuly trend at some point. His convoy apparently had 72 cars, with at least 10 cars owned by him. Amongst the cars, there was a Mercedes Benz G wagon, an A-class AMG, a Vito bus, a Porsche, amongst others.





Little information is publicly available about Mshengu, but he appears to be from Mpumalanga with a number of his cars licensed in the province.





His Instagram profile shows he has a love for Cuban cigars, big expensive cars, designer labels, the nightlife and travel.





“We are here tonight at Taboo, everyone is ready for next week Friday,” he said last Friday.





His Instagram profile also showed he had a penchant for spinning his expensive supercars on public roads. In one post, with a KwaThema tag on it, he was seen allegedly spinning a black Mercedes Benz AMG on a public road.





On social media, he said he made his money in the logistics and mining business and warned the public about apparent Forex scammers who used his named to induce people.





“Beware of this scam, my business is trucks and mining of coal only,” he took to Instagram to say. In an earlier warning, he posted: “Guys beware of scams, people are using my name, company and photos to steal your money. If you need business with me, you contact my office landline, not WhatsApp or social media platforms”.





He said of his wealth in one post: “It’s not an easy business, but by the mercy of God I’m making it happen. Dankie to my team @samholdings drivers and mechanics,” he said in another post.





“We are ready, 72 cars ready to shut N3 on Friday,” he wrote on Instagram earlier this week.