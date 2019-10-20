Johannesburg - Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola shocked many people when he tweeted on Monday: “We note the dismissal of both the leave to appeal and bail for #FeesMustFall activist Khaya Cekeshe by the Johannesburg Magistrate Court.
“We’re in the process of urgently assisting him with an application for a presidential pardon or other legally available avenues.”
