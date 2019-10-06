Johannesburg - ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, confirmed that Gauteng Premier David Makhura would “in a few days from now” replace one male MEC on the provincial cabinet with a woman.
Magashule was addressing the media at a briefing held at the party’s headquarters, Luthuli House in Johannesburg, on Wednesday.
For nearly two months, a seemingly recalcitrant Makhura had stalled on the decision to implement a directive of the highest decision-making body, the national executive committee (NEC) of the ANC, to install a woman in the place of a male MEC without any delay.
This is in line with a resolution of the ANC that in provinces, where the premier is male, as is the case with Makhura, 60% of the MECs must be female.
In Gauteng, currently five male MECs and an equal tally of female MECs, make up the provincial cabinet with Makhura at the helm.