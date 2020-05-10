Government's prompt service delivery amid Covid-19 outbreak sets precedent - PSC

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - The Public Service Commission (PSC) has warned that the government’s ability to promptly deliver services during the Covid-19 pandemic would come back and haunt it when things returned to normality. “Post Covid-19, pressure is going to be on the government to enhance its capacity to deliver public services, especially for the vulnerable. “This includes the mobilisation of resources by the state to ensure and enable service delivery, which is a big lesson from how we have been dealing with the responses to Covid-19,” the commission’s deputy director-general Irene Mathenjwa said. Mathenjwa made the comment when she briefed the standing committee on appropriation on the 2020 Appropriation Bill set to be revised by the National Treasury and then approved by Parliament in the coming weeks. Commissioner Phumelele Nzimande said they have observed a great deal of agility in the public administration including holding virtual meetings.

“We hope similar agility will also prevail in efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery now during the pandemic and beyond,” Nzimande said.

Mathenjwa said a fine balancing act would be required to manage service delivery against expenditure cuts at all spheres of government.

“There is a need to find a balance between building a capable state and cost-cutting measures, which require innovations to facilitate effective service delivery and performance,” she said.

Mathenjwa also said there should be proper management of public funds. This, she said, included detecting and preventing unauthorised, irregular and wasteful and fruitless expenditure and taking disciplinary action against negligent officials.

She also said the stimulus injection to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus showed the government’s awareness of Covid-19 social and economic ramifications for South Africa and being responsive to the needs of citizens.

“There is a need to ensure a balance between responsiveness, accountability and transparency.

“The Covid-19 pandemic should not be used to loot state resources, especially when procurement is fast-tracked,” Mathenjwa said.

The outbreak of the pandemic has forced departments to redirect funds towards efforts to reprioritise funds from the 2020-21 budget.

Mathenjwa said the reprioritisation would mean more expenditure cuts.

“It is vital that new and innovative working arrangements are developed to minimise the inevitable negative impact of these cuts on performance and service delivery.”

Mathenjwa said the implication of budget cuts on staffing would mean shrinking of head-counts and moratorium in filling critical posts.

“In overseeing the budget, we also need to look at opportunities for example job creation through expansion of expanded public works programmes.”

Mathenjwa also said the pandemic had forced the government’s hand in using ICT to improve service delivery and the functioning of the public sector was not prepared for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“Online service delivery must be increased and enhanced.”

She stated that the Covid-19 pandemic has also provided opportunities for efficiency, effectiveness and value for money.

“The approach to dealing with the wage bill should include dealing with the excessive salaries in the public entities and municipalities in particular the executive and board members.

“In light of Covid-19 consideration should be made to negotiate non-payment of performance rewards for public service and the entire public administration,” Mathenjwa said.

She added that where internal capacity existed, (they) should not be allowed to use consultants.

There should be an enhancing public sector values and culture as a preventative measure.

“Strategies should be put in place to deal with the aftermath of the lockdown in terms of unprofessional and unethical conduct of public servants with particular emphasis on litigation,” Mathenjwa added.