Johannesburg - As Idols SA finalists prepare to give a performance of their lives to remain in the Top 7 and edge closer to the finish line of the competition which comes with a promise of a better life, Season 12 winner Noma Khumalo is fighting for her existence in the music industry. A week ago news reports claiming that Noma is battling from depression, fighting for her freedom from Gallo Records and is broke, surfaced. These were soon all over digital platforms and sounded eerily similar to the fate suffered by her season’s runner-up and close friend, Thami Shobede, who passed away last month at age 31.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent, she dismissed the reports as baseless and malicious rumours intended to hurt her career.

“It is sad that reporters who claim to have spoken to me are fabricating stories while I am living a peaceful life. All these allegations that I am still with Gallo and I am suffering (from depression) are mirroring a situation that happened to my late friend (Shobede) and are malicious, defamatory and intended to hurt me,” she said, setting the record straight.



She confirmed that her relationship with Gallo Records, the stable that kicked off her music career after winning Idols SA, ended amicably earlier this year. She is currently signed to a new recording company, Blue Wave Music.

“When I parted with Gallo I needed to start my own journey. I felt I had come to a place where God was beckoning me to a new chapter and because I had fulfilled my obligations to Gallo Records as per the specifications. I have never had a terrible experience with Gallo Records, instead they still have my back,”

explained the 25-year-old star who won the top music title in 2016.

Asked why she hasn’t released an album in almost two years, Noma said she was working on an offering that is due to be released next year and, as a perfectionist, she wanted to give her supporters quality music that shows her distinctive growth as a performer.