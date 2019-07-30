SA Mint released a new R2 coin. Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - A new R2 commemorative circulation coin themed ‘Freedom of Movement and Residence’ was released into national circulation by SA Mint last week as part of its new coin programme commemorating 25 years of South Africa’s constitutional democracy. The coins are being released under the theme ‘SA25 - Celebrating South Africa’. Freedom of movement is contained in section 21 of the Constitution of South Africa adopted in 1996.

The South African Mint, a wholly owned subsidiary of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), said freedom of movement and residence was heavily restricted by the apartheid regime in its pursuit of racist policies.

SARB Governor, Lesetja Kganyago, announced the SA25 range of commemorative circulation coins last month as part of the celebrations to mark 25 years of SA’s constitutional democracy, together with a series of collectable coins. The SARB issues commemorative circulation coins as part of its currency production function.

“When thousands of people gathered in Sharpeville on 21 March 1960 to protest the detested pass laws of the apartheid regime that forced all black South Africans to carry a pass book or the dreaded dompass, an oppressive tool to control their movement, the police shot and killed 69 protesters and many others in different parts of the country. The following week, Nelson Mandela burned his pass in protest of the atrocities at Sharpeville,” said the Mint.

Designed by artist Rasty Knayles, who is regarded as a pioneer of the local graffiti movement, the new R2 coin is symbolised by a plane, a bird holding a key, and a minibus taxi, on the tails side of the coin.

The heads features the national coat of arms together with the date of issue, ‘2019’, and the words ‘South Africa’ written in English and Afrika-Dzonga’ in Xitsonga.

Knayles likened freedom to a bird, a complete embodiment of being free to move around and reside anywhere in the country. The weaver bird is a reflection of an average South African; hardworking, cheerful and respectful to fellow beings, he said.

The key symbolises a passport, a prized document which guarantees any person holding it, access across borders. Research reports indicate that the minibus taxi is used as a means of transport by 67% of South Africans.

Tumi Tsehlo, Mint's managing director said, “Our struggle for democracy has hardly any parallel, and I can say the same about our Constitution. In issuing circulation coins in honour of our constitutional democracy, the South African Mint is helping to preserve the memory of all South Africans who collectively fought for freedom for all, even at great personal cost.”

Commemorative coins are introduced in a phased manner, with the coin themed ‘Freedom of Movement and Residence’ being the fourth in the series – which will be followed by the final R2 coin featuring ‘Freedom of Religion, Beliefs and Opinion’ in August, together with the new R5 coin.

