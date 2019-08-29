Adam Catzavelos leaves the Randburg Magistrate after his appearance. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA).

Johannesburg - Adam Catzavelos has admitted to feeling shame and disgust over his racist Greek beach video, in which he called black South Africans by the K-word, and on Thursday, he agreed to pay R150 000 in a settlement with the South African Human Rights Commission for his actions.  

It was a 22-second video taken by Catzavelos at a Greek beach which got the businessman in hot water with both Greek and local authorities. 

His 284-word apology however, did not sit well with some South Africans, while others are saying let bygones be bygones. 

On Twitter, South Africans were divided over the fine and the apology. 

The apology read in part: “I, Adam Catzavelos acknowledge and admit that I, on the 12th day of August 2018, made a selfie video of myself whilst on a beach on holiday in Greece where I made a racial slur, using the K-word with reference to black South Africans in general.


“When I watch the video, not by choice I may add but because in certain circumstances I have had to, for example with my lawyers, I am truly disgusted, horrified and ashamed of my behaviour.  


“I now, more than ever, in the course of having to confront and take responsibility for my actions, which has forced me to consider deeply issues such as dignity and humanity, am acutely aware of how profoundly dehumanizing and hurtful it must be for black South Africans to be referred to by the ‘k” word with all its connotations, who a mere 24 years ago were liberated from centuries of enslavement, colonisation and subjugation and oppression,” he said. 


Catzavelos had filmed himself at a Greek beach, saying: “Let me give you a weather forecast here. Blue skies, beautiful day, amazing sea, and not one k***** in sight, (it’s) f****** heaven on earth, you cannot beat this”.  


South Africans have taken to social media to react to his apology. 


Veteran journalist Criselda Dudumashe said she forgave him, along with a number of others.

And arguing against the settlement, many disagreed with it and one social media user thought Catzavelos should ‘shove’ his apology.

IOL