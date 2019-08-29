Johannesburg - Adam Catzavelos has admitted to feeling shame and disgust over his racist Greek beach video, in which he called black South Africans by the K-word, and on Thursday, he agreed to pay R150 000 in a settlement with the South African Human Rights Commission for his actions.

It was a 22-second video taken by Catzavelos at a Greek beach which got the businessman in hot water with both Greek and local authorities.

His 284-word apology however, did not sit well with some South Africans, while others are saying let bygones be bygones.

On Twitter, South Africans were divided over the fine and the apology.

The apology read in part: “I, Adam Catzavelos acknowledge and admit that I, on the 12th day of August 2018, made a selfie video of myself whilst on a beach on holiday in Greece where I made a racial slur, using the K-word with reference to black South Africans in general.





“When I watch the video, not by choice I may add but because in certain circumstances I have had to, for example with my lawyers, I am truly disgusted, horrified and ashamed of my behaviour.





“I now, more than ever, in the course of having to confront and take responsibility for my actions, which has forced me to consider deeply issues such as dignity and humanity, am acutely aware of how profoundly dehumanizing and hurtful it must be for black South Africans to be referred to by the ‘k” word with all its connotations, who a mere 24 years ago were liberated from centuries of enslavement, colonisation and subjugation and oppression,” he said.





Catzavelos had filmed himself at a Greek beach, saying: “Let me give you a weather forecast here. Blue skies, beautiful day, amazing sea, and not one k***** in sight, (it’s) f****** heaven on earth, you cannot beat this”.





Veteran journalist Criselda Dudumashe said she forgave him, along with a number of others.

Dear #AdamCatzavelos I forgive hope you can and will forgive yourself. Self loathing is the worst possible feeling. #forgiveness #Lets_Heal_SA — Criselda Dudumashe (@positivegp) August 29, 2019

#AdamCatzavelos apology sounded genuine and heartfelt. — Zulu (@Koncussion) August 29, 2019

I'm glad #AdamCatzavelos apologized and I accept his apology. Many racists rarely apologize or see the damage their words/actions cause in our society. — 🖖 / me (@LethaboCM) August 29, 2019

I'm satisfied with the resolution of the #AdamCatzavelos case. He is certainly not getting off lightly for his conduct. Paying a R150 000 fine, community service, a public apology & the public humiliation that followed his exposure is adequate for his racist post. — George Makubalo (@GeorgeMakubalo) August 29, 2019

And arguing against the settlement, many disagreed with it and one social media user thought Catzavelos should ‘shove’ his apology.

#AdamCatzavelos must shove that apology where the sun doesn't shine. — ♤Billy G♤ (@BillyG_86) August 29, 2019

#AdamCatzavelos should have just enjoyed his holiday without thinking about us but he did and now he's a famous racist doos! — Fabulous at 40 (@nthabiseng_ms) August 29, 2019

Dear racists, you're at liberty to continue & wilfully injury our dignity as Black people by using obscene & racially offensive language or gestures against us. It cost only R150 000 to do so, and you can pay it over 30 months. 😏 #AdamCatzavelos @SAHRCommission @DOJCD_ZA — Luka (@AzielKhaile) August 29, 2019

A fine doesn't really help anyone. People like #AdamCatzavelos never learn until u throw them behind bars 4 their ways. Sometimes u have 2 hit people where it hurts the most and in this case it's definitely not his finances. Ugh the justice system needs 2 b harder on race issues. — Louie-Vincent Office (@Celebmonk) August 29, 2019

5k a month? I can afford to be racist for myself and a friend. #AdamCatzavelos — Lazola Gola (@LazGola) August 29, 2019

They should make this #adamcatzavelos guy wash old people, feed the homeless, clean up roadkill and learn a South African language perfectly as penance for his remarks. This R150K he can pay off like a damn car loan is nothing pic.twitter.com/UDNrIo0VdY — Lord Bae-Less (@CallMeLum) August 29, 2019