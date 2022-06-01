AI technology 'has transformed tennis'

Artificial intelligence has changed tennis "forever". Craig O'Shannessy - who is a prominent strategist and coach - has acknowledged that data and analytics have transformed the sport over recent years. He said: "AI can sniff out areas of significances. Humans do a very bad job at layering data, whereas AI can do it in seconds."

Craig noted that cutting-edge technology can help to identify distinct patterns of play during a match. And using that data, coaches and players are able to adjust their tactics in order to maximise their chances of winning. He told the BBC: "We've stumbled around for decades trying to bring all this together." An increasing number of players are using the Roland Garros Players App at this year's French Open. The app can help players to formulate their tactics for facing a specific opponent, who may have a particular set of strengths and weaknesses in their game.

