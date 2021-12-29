Apple is planning to launch iPhone models without SIM slots in 2022

Earlier this week, a rumour from Brazilian website Blog do iPhone claimed that iPhone 15 Pro models launching in 2023 might not have a physical SIM card slot.

San Francisco – Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch iPhone models without a SIM slot by September 2022.

However, a new report from MacRumors says that Apple has advised major US carriers to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones by September 2022.

It is possible that Apple might remove the physical SIM card slot starting with some iPhone 14 models, rather than iPhone 15 models as originally rumoured.

It is also said that there will be support for two eSIM cards, ensuring dual SIM functionality. The removal of the SIM card slot could further improve water resistance.