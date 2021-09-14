Apple releases software after a spyware threat to all iPhones and iPads

APPLE has released a software that is designed to protect its devices from the Israeli software, "zero-click" spyware. The spyware lets hackers access devices through the iMessage service even if users do not click on a link or file.

University of Toronto's Citizen Lab identified the threat while analysing the phone of a Saudi activist infected with NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware. The exploit, which they call FORCEDENTRY, targets Apple’s image rendering library and was effective against Apple iOS, MacOS and WatchOS devices. Researchers determined that the mercenary spyware company NSO Group used the vulnerability to remotely exploit and infect the latest Apple devices with the Pegasus spyware. NSO is the same Israeli entity that caught the headlines for developing software that was used to spy on leaders and activists across the world.

Security experts have said that although the discovery was significant, most users of Apple devices should not be overly concerned as such attacks were usually highly targeted. Apple said it had issued the iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8 software patches after it became aware of a report that the flaw "may have been actively exploited". Later today, Apple is expected to launch new devices including a new iPhone. Four iPhone 13 models are expected to debut today, all in the same sizes as the iPhone 12 models from last year with starting prices about the same.