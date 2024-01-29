TikTok's 2024 trend report unveils game-changers

TikTok has given marketers a glimpse into the future with its recently released What's Next Trend Report for 2024. This report not only outlines key trends but also provides a unique perspective on the changing landscape and the potential of the TikTok community and social media as a whole.

At the heart of this report is the concept of ‘Creative Bravery’, a mindset fueled by curiosity, imagination, vulnerability, and courage. This approach is set to redefine how brands connect with social media communities, encouraging a shift from the occasional post to a more integrated and authentic presence in daily strategies. Breaking down the report's insights, three core trends emerge:

1. Curiosity Peaked: TikTok is not just about dances and challenges; it's a platform where people seek answers, diverse perspectives, and uncharted discoveries. The report reveals that TikTok users are 1.8 times more likely to explore new topics. This emphasises the need for brands to create content that is hyper-relevant and sparks curiosity on topics communities didn't know they cared about. 2. Storytelling Unhinged: Gone are the days of conventional storytelling narratives. A new trend that will emerge in the social media space is that multiple story arcs are coexisting and fictional celebrities and narratives are emerging.

The TikTok and Meta communities embrace the world of #delulu. If you are no stranger to the Internet, you will see the word "Delulu" being used often. This refers to a weird mix of fantasy and manifestation. Despite it being a shortened term for "delusional", it is accepted in the social media space and allows diverse voices and collaborative formats to redefine traditional storytelling. Brands are encouraged to adopt intriguing narrative structures to keep viewers engaged longer. 3. Bridging the Trust Gap In an era of growing distrust between consumers and brands, TikTok and social media provide a unique space for open communication.

Brands are advised to view each campaign and piece of content as an opportunity to build trust collaboratively, fostering deeper loyalty both on and off the platform. Viewers who see ads on TikTok exhibit increased trust, loyalty, and a perception of brand alignment with their identity. The report draws extensively from data collected by the Global TikTok Marketing Science team, using various research methods to offer insights into the most relevant trends shaping 2023 and 2024. As TikTok continues to redefine social media dynamics, marketers are encouraged to embrace Creative Bravery and leverage identified Trend Signals for more meaningful connections with the TikTok community in the upcoming year.