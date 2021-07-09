Facebook is now a trillion dollar company

Facebook - which includes the main site, WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and Oculus - is the youngest company to join the trillion-dollar club from the 2000s.

Mark Zuckerberg's social media empire's market cap hit $1.008 trillion for the first time in their 17-year history.

The news comes as a court ruled that Facebook is not a monopoly.

Facebook had two separate cases dismissed by Judge James Boasberg of the DC Circuit Court made by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of 48 US States at the end of 2020.

However, the court found this week that the cases were “legally insufficient” and that Facebook does not hold “in excess of 60%” control of all social media.