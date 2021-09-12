Facebook to open new office space in London

Facebook is planning to open a new office block in London. The social media giant is looking to expand its presence in the UK capital by moving from its current spot at 1 Triton Square to a nearby 28 799 sq m (310 000 sq ft) office block.

Facebook’s decision to buy the property came as media company Dentsu Aegis had signed a pre-let on the space four years ago, but has decided to remain at its current office as an increase in home working now means they don’t require the expansion. A Dentsu International spokesperson told Estates Gazette: “We have committed to a new hybrid model of working that blends both office and remote working, providing flexibility and balance for our people. “This change has provided an opportunity to re-evaluate our property requirement and we have negotiated with British Land to remain with our current lease agreements at 10 and 20 Triton Street.”

For Facebook, the expanded space comes after some contractors for the company in the US have returned to working in an office amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The social networking platform has allowed its workforce to work from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, but some Facebook contractors employed by Accenture have returned to office work early. Despite this, a Facebook spokesperson has explained that a majority of all full-time and contingent office employees in the US won't return to their offices until next year.