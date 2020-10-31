Amazon and Twitter report rise in profit

Two American tech giants Amazon and Twitter have seen a spike in both revenue and profit as business gets back to normal post Covid-19 pandemic.

The lockdowns that were forced globally due to the pandemic has seen many businesses take a financial knock.

However the American multinational e-commerce company Amazon has a different scenario as it saw its profit triple from a year ago and those profits are expected to continue even as the company spends billions of dollars dealing with Covid-19.

CNET reported that Amazon’s net income for the third quarter rose to $6.3 billion from $2.1 billion a year ago. This is despite spending around $2.5 billion dealing with the global pandemic. The online retailing giant also posted revenue that rose 37% to $96.1 billion. Excluding foreign exchange rate changes, the increase was still 36% over a year ago.

One of the world’s leading social media networks Twitter has also risen its earnings despite the ongoing impacts of Covid-19. Twitter posted $936.2 million in revenue, beating the $777.15 million in revenue that analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expected. The company earned 4 cents per share, beating the loss of 10 cents per share Wall Street anticipated.