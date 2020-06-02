Amazon founder Jeff Bezos set to invest in British tech start-up

Washington - Despite the financial constraints the corporate world is facing due to Covid-19, founder of the e-commerce giant Amazon Jeff Bezos is set to invest a portion of his wealth in a British technology start-up which aims at becoming the world’s renowned logistics company.

According to Sky News, the world richest person has agreed to back Beacon, a specialist in digital freight forwarding and supply chain finance.

Bezos, who the Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates is now worth $143bn (£116bn) is understood to be participating in a $15m (£12.2m) Series A fundraising. It is set to be announced by Beacon this week.

Luring the world's wealthiest man as a backer represents a huge coup for Beacon, particularly because as the founder and chief executive of Amazon, Bezos is intimately acquainted with the complexities of supply chain management.

The tycoon, who owns the Washington Post, has a long track record of investing in start-ups, with Airbnb and Grail, a cancer detection company, among those he has backed.