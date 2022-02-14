Amazon has been classed as a grocery retailer in the UK

Amazon has been officially classed as a UK grocery retailer.

The tech giant - which also sells foodstuffs often sourced from other suppliers - is now categorised alongside the likes of other British supermarkets such as Tesco, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl so not to breach rules set out by the Competition and Markets Authority. Adam Land, senior director, remedies, business and financial analysis at the CMA, said: "Households across the UK are increasingly using Amazon to buy food and other essential items. The decision to designate Amazon helps to ensure a level playing field for companies active in the groceries sector as people’s buying habits evolve."

The director went on to explain that this Amazon - who outsources much of its food stock from UK chain Morrisons as well as having its own Amazon Fresh range - is now free from being accused of "unfair business practices" .

He added: "We’ll continue to keep a close eye on the sector to make sure all major grocery retailers are bound by the same rules. These rules mean that the thousands of companies supplying Amazon with groceries are now protected from potential unfair business practices." The tech giant themselves - who began its British expansion back in 2021 with its first 17 physical stores in the UK - 15 Amazon Fresh food stores and two Amazon 4-star retail stores - claimed that it was "proud" to be working with multiple suppliers and offer them a "great shop window."