Amazon-owned Whole Foods in hot water over firing staff for wearing BLM masks

Just when Black lives matter movement debacle seems to have died down, it surfaces yet again as an Amazon-owned retail store finds itself in hot water for firing staff over wearing clothes with messages relating to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Whole Foods Market, which is owned by tech giant Amazon, faces a lawsuit by workers who claim the US supermarket is punishing them for wearing Black Lives Matter masks.

The complaint asked the court to strike down Whole Foods' policy and restrict the company from taking further action or retaliating against the workers. It also seeks back-pay for workers sent home for wearing the masks.

However according to BBC, Whole Foods denied firing a worker over the issue and would not comment on the legal action.

"While we cannot comment on pending litigation, it is critical to clarify that no team members have been terminated for wearing Black Lives Matter face masks or apparel," BBC reported the company to say.