Amazon second headquarters to get revamp

In the midst of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ resignation as chief executive officer of the company, the American multinational technology and e-commerce giant reveals a new development of its premises.

The development is expected to see a "nature-infused" design for its second headquarters and are said to be located just outside Washington.

The company’s new design is believed to be the latest part of Amazon's $2.5 billion HQ2 will be a double-helix building surrounded by landscaped gardens with plants native to the region.

The company's global real estate and facilities vice president John Schoettler said the Helix at their Arlington headquarters will offer a variety of alternative work environments for Amazon employees amidst lush gardens and flourishing trees native to the region.

"A true double helix in shape and structure, this unique building will feature two walkable paths of landscaped terrain that will spiral up the outside of the building, featuring plantings you may find on a hike in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia," he said in a statement.