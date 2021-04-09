Bitcoin could soon reach $400K, say experts

Bitcoin's value could hit $400,000 in 2021, according to experts.

The cryptocurrency has seen its value increase dramatically amid the coronavirus pandemic and Bloomberg has now suggested that it could even reach $400,000 later in the year, partially due to inflation fears.

The reports reads: "To reach price extremes akin to those years in 2021, the crypto would approach $400,000, based on the regression since the 2011 high."

Bloomberg also pointed to a "shifting global tide” in favour of Bitcoin over gold, as well as a host of high-profile investors coming out in support of the cryptocurrency.

The report added: "Even with speculative excess in the broader crypto market, we believe Bitcoin is less prone to a sustained trip up. The imminent launch of Bitcoin-oriented US exchange-traded funds is another bullish underpinning."