Donald Trump campaign website hacked with cryptocurrency scam

New York - US President Donald Trump's campaign website was hacked Tuesday afternoon in an apparent cryptocurrency scam, a report said.

"This site was seized," a fake FBI notice read, before claiming without proof to have gained access to Trump's private communications containing evidence of wrongdoing, reports the New York Times.

According to the report, two cryptocurrency wallet addresses were then listed, asking visitors to send funds and effectively vote on whether these documents should be released.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Trump campaign's communications director Tim Murtaugh confirmed the defacement.

"Earlier this evening, the Trump campaign website was defaced and we are working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack," Murtaugh wrote.