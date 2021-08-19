Japanese crypto exchange Liquid hit by estimated $94m hack

Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Liquid said on Thursday it was hit by hackers in a theft estimated to top $94 million, in the latest targetting of a crypto platform.

"We are sorry to announce that #LiquidGlobal warm wallets were compromised, we are moving assets into the cold wallet," it said on Twitter, adding that deposits and withdrawals were suspended.

Liquid later said it was tracing the movement of the assets and working with other exchanges to freeze and recover funds.

"Warm" or "hot" digital wallets are usually based online and designed to allow users to access cryptocurrencies more easily. "Cold" wallets are offline and harder to access - and therefore typically more secure.