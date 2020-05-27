Online UK grocery spending hits record of R26bn in lockdown shopping spree

London - Britons spent a record 1.2 billion pounds (R26 billion) online buying groceries during a four week period in April and May as they shunned supermarket trips during the coronavirus lockdown, industry data showed on Wednesday.

The online share of 13% of the grocery market in the four weeks to May 16 was up from 7% at the same time last year and 10% higher than in April, Market researcher Nielsen said.

Nielsen said 7.9 million British households placed an online grocery order, up from 4.8 million during the same period last year, including 1.1 million new online shoppers.

While online sales soared 103% year-on-year, sales growth in stores was 6.6%, despite visits to the shops being down 24%.

But the amount shoppers spent on each visit they did make was up 45%, with an average basket value of 21.6 pounds, reflecting a change in behaviour during the lockdown.