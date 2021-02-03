WANTED: The Most Innovative Companies in South Africa

By FAST COMPANY Nominations for the 2021 Fast Company (SA) Most Innovative Companies Awards have officially opened. Since 2008, Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies edition has been the definitive source for recognising the organisations that are transforming industries and shaping societies. In 2020, Fast Company South Africa recognised more than 30 organisations in South Africa with this prestigious honour. This year, Fast Company has taken its Most Innovative Companies edition a giant leap forward, introducing a virtual and hybrid awards session to coincide with the publication of its Most Innovative Companies magazine.

The virtual session will bring together South African innovators and innovative companies under one virtual roof to map out how innovation can enable South Africa to build a new economy.

The conference will serve as a platform for companies to share how their innovative solutions can enable the new normal. The Fast Company community in South Africa will also get an opportunity to listen and watch some of the countries leading innovators sharing their thinking behind some of SA’s latest innovations.

The virtual awards session will celebrate the cream of the crop of companies innovating across a range of sectors. Twenty-five finalists will be chosen from the nominations and five companies will be awarded as the most innovative.

Whether you’re a fintech institution that’s developed an easy, cashless way to pay, an app development company that’s introduced an innovative solution to a common challenge, or a start-up trying to make life a little easier for South Africans, all nominations are welcome.

You can nominate your company, or a company you feel deserves to be honoured at the inaugural conference and awards gala, by visiting Fast Company (SA) website here.

The closing date for nominations is the 5th of February 2021. This is an opportunity for companies to be added to the list of companies that are truly making a difference through innovation.

This article was originally published in Fast Company.