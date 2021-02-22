3rd gen Apple AirPods leak reveals new design

San Francisco - Apple is reportedly working on its third-generation AirPods and now, a new report claims that it will feature a flat edge with a slight change in the placement of the devices sensors.

The image, shared by 52audio, showcases both ?AirPods? and the charging case for what the site claims to be the third iteration of the wireless earbuds.

It also claims that the next-generation AirPods may come with support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

The third-generation AirPods will feature the same design as the current AirPods Pro with Apple's H1 chip at the core housed in a new system in a package (SiP) enclosure.

A South Korean supplier is developing the AirPods' new SiP used for the H1 chip, which is said to be a "simple square shape," in contrast to the AirPods Pro SiP, which is "round-shaped like a mouse."