4 ways you can make your smartphone battery last longer

We’ve all been in situations where we find ourselves charging our smartphones for hours at the time, but the battery life never seems to last that long. So if you are not in a hurry to buy a new smartphone there are a few things you can do and avoid to enjoy a long-lasting battery life.

There are a few things that drain the battery life fast. Apps that run in the background and the extra bright screen light are usually the biggest contributors. These tips will make your smartphone battery life last longer.

1. Use a dark coloured wallpaper, if your phone has an AMOLED screen. Using a black wallpaper will boost your smartphone battery life because AMOLED screens only illuminate the coloured pixels. Or alternatively, you can use the ‘screen timeout’ or auto time to a minimum to reduce how long your phone’s screen stays on.

2. Stay unlocated. Apps using GPS, WiFi, and mobile data to monitor your location contribute to the decrease in battery life. Experts at weFix recommend looking through the settings on your Android or iPhone device and revoking non-essential apps’ access to location services

3. Updating apps and keeping your apps up to date helps your battery life and as well as helps with the overall performance of your smartphone. It also helps to delete old apps you no longer use, because these may be running background processes that drain RAM and battery life.