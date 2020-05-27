5 gadgets to stretch your money further this lockdown

With many people feeling the financial strain from reduced paychecks due to Covid-19, online shopping for non-essential items has become a luxury. Working from home has become the norm for many South Africans who are now frantically scrambling to get their home offices sorted so they can hunker down until office life resumes. These are 5 items that can stretch your money a little bit further and make working from home easier than sitting in morning traffic. Sandisk Cruzer Blade USB Flash Drive (32GB) Make it easier to move your files between PCs and back up small batches of documents as you work with a great quality USB. Dropping from R129.00 to R80.00. the Cruzer Blade USB Flash Drive makes it easy to back up, transfer, and share your files. This USB drive lets you carry your photos, movies, music, and personal data wherever you go.

https://www.loot.co.za/product/sandisk-cruzer-blade-usb-flash-drive-32gb/yyjj-2301-g330

Seagate Basic 2TB 2.5" Portable Hard Drive (USB 3.0)

Whether you want to free up hard drive space on your computer or simply back up files, The Seagate Basic makes it ridiculously easy, just drag and drop!

https://www.loot.co.za/product/seagate-basic-2tb-2-5-portable-hard-drive-usb-3-0/pxbn-6635-g480

Ultra Link Bluetooth Optical Mouse - White & Red

Be more streamlined and add this flexible Bluetooth mouse to your workstation so that you don't get your wires crossed while you work.

https://www.loot.co.za/product/ultra-link-bluetooth-optical-mouse-white-blue/dkmg-6017-g130

Philips SHB3175WT Over-Ear Wireless Headset (Bluetooth)(White)

Not everyone in your home needs to hear the latest sales numbers at your company or how many times a day “let’s go back to the drawing board” is mentioned. A good quality pair of headphones makes all the difference in the world. Like the Philips SHB3175WT Over-Ear Wireless Headset. You will get excellent sound quality, while the rest of the house will get peace and quiet.

https://www.loot.co.za/product/jbl-t500-on-ear-headphone-blue/hkxn-5936-g630

D-Link Dual Band Wireless AC750 ADSL2+/VDSL2 Modem Router

Naturally, the place you use the internet most in your home will be the spot with the worst wifi connection. Fix that with the DSL-2877AL Dual-Band 11AC VDSL/ADSL2+ 4-Port Wireless Router that provides high-speed Internet and wireless coverage to smart devices in your home.

With concurrent dual-band 802.11ac, it brings you the future of high-bandwidth wireless connectivity, allowing you to stream HD video, make Internet voice calls, and surf the web from anywhere in your home.

https://www.loot.co.za/product/d-link-dual-band-wireless-ac750-adsl2-vdsl2-modem-rout/bfcg-5076-g210

