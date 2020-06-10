5 make-up gadgets for beauty lovers

Who knew the world of beauty and make-up could be so high-tech?

From LED face masks with revitalising effects to seriously convenient gadgets with multiple uses in one compact design, these devices are for all the make-up lovers on the hunt for the next best thing.

LED compact mirror with wireless charging

R 647 from impressionsvanity.com













Combining two handbag necessities, this mirror will illuminate your look at the press of a button with an LED lightstrip with adjustable brightness to fit any setting. The Cosmic Compact Mirror has an easy-to-hold design and high-quality material with a stylish matte finish. The most convenient past is that it includes easy wireless charging or a USB to plug in and charge so you’ll never be stranded with a cell phone dead battery.





Make-up brush cleaner

R 299 from www.bidorbuy.co.za













As seen all over social media - this gadget is said to be a make-up must have by beauty gurus everywhere. Regular cleaning of makeup brushes is critical to avoid the build up of bacteria, however, if you’re into all things beauty, you’ll know the nightmare of brush washing. It can take hours and often your brushes will still have make-up residue on them. With the clean and dry kit, it’s really simple. Just just attach any makeup brush using one of the collars, before dunking it for 10 seconds, spinning for another 10 seconds and then drying for five to 10 seconds.





Foreo LUNA 2 Facial Cleansing Brush mini

R 2054 from www.sweetcare.com









Take your skincare routine to the next level with this unique cleansing brush. Combining the most innovative technology with maximum ease of use, it is the ultimate facial cleansing device and exfoliator for a clearer, cleaner and more youthful complexion. The innovative gadget works to rid skin of impurities, product build-up, excess sebum and dead skin cells to reveal a brighter and more luminous appearance.





DMH aesthetics LED light shield mask

R 3144 from shop.poosh.com









This at-home wearable hands-free technology allows users to enjoy the benefits of LED Light Therapy from anywhere. The clear screen allows you to get on with your day whilst rejuvenating your skin. LED or works by emitting infrared light (causing heat) in specific wavelengths/spectrums, which have different skincare benefits. It has been shown to speed healing, boost anti-aging properties, and kill bacteria.





Heated Eyelash Curler

R 350 from metrocosmetics.co.za













A safer and more effective alternative to conventional lash curlers that rely on pressure to bend the lash, this curler uses just the right amount of heat to curl lashes. The long lasting effect along with its compact size that makes it easy to travel with makes this gadget a make-up bag necessity.





IOL TECH



