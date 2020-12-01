A year in tech: IOL Tech December Edition is now live!

The tumultuous year 2020 got off to a promising start with a booming tech ecosystem alive with possibilities. We all know what came next. We saw traditional brick and mortar stores close their shutters and we saw social media platforms take center stage for millions of voices all over the world trying to stay in tune with family and friends around them.

The tech industry was placed under the magnifying glass almost as much as the scientific community and we saw it gear up just as fast. From Covid-19 tracing apps to fintech companies jump in to assist with debt burdens brought on by covid, we saw it all. Such is the resilience of the tech and innovations industry that it is constantly able to adapt, evolve and improvise based on the current climate it finds itself in. We also saw events become almost entirely digital. In addition to saving companies so much money, it also meant larger audiences viewing product launches. This year we have had the launch of the Ps5 and Xbox in gaming, mobile device launches and even Durban July and Comic-con go virtual.

This year has certainly been a game changer for many industries and the tech industry was no different, at least in tech, this year served as a catalyst for products and companies to streamline and fast forward their business into a digital future. This month we will be covering the year that was, looking back at each division of the tech industry and how it was shaped by this year.

I have no doubt that we will see many more disrupted businesses and products coming to the fore in 2021 and you can be sure that we will be here to show it to you.

