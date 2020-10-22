Acer launches world's first Snapdragon 7c powered Chromebook

San Francisco - Acer has launched its first Chromebooks powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c compute platform - the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513.

The 513 will be available in North America in February 2021 starting at $399.99; the Enterprise Spin 513 is coming in March 2021 starting at $699.99.

"With optional 4G LTE and barely larger than a sheet of paper, this ultra-portable and stylish 2-in-1 Chromebook allows users to flow seamlessly between work, home, and passion projects," the company said in a statement.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is powered by the Snapdragon 7c compute platform with an 8 nm octa-core Qualcomm Kryo 468 CPU, which the company claims will provide enhanced multitasking and responsiveness.

The chipset comes with integrated Qualcomm Adreno 618 for graphics performance.