AI mattress ’moves’ while you sleep and adjusts its own temperature

An AI mattress promises to help you get the best night sleep.

The Emma Motion mattress has 360 motion sensors to detect your movement whilst you sleep, ensuring you are always in the most comfortable position and get a good night's sleep.

The mattress' second layer detects movement, allowing for the enlargement and reduction of the foam layer above to ensure whatever sleeping position you have, you feel comfy.

It also contains Diamond Degree technology, which ensures the user won't be too hot or too cold.

Speaking about the smart mattress, Manuel Mueller, CEO at Emma, said: "Our mission at Emma is to help improve people's lives by changing the way that they sleep, as more and more studies show just how much sleep impacts our overall health. We invest heavily in researching and developing products which help people sleep smarter, and this means that the technology in the Emma Motion will truly innovate how the world sleeps; a revolution which we're proud to lead."