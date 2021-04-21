Alexa can help you find your nearest Covid-19 vaccine

Alexa can now help people find a COVID-19 vaccination.

Amazon has updated its digital assistant this week to ask compatible devices to help you find a nearby place to get a jab.

The company wrote in a blog post: "Now, as vaccine eligibility opens up nationally, Alexa can help customers find and connect with nearby vaccination sites.

"To get started, just ask, 'Alexa, where can I get a COVID vaccine?' or say, 'Alexa, where can I get a COVID vaccine in Seattle?' to hear a list of locations close to you.

"Customers can also say, 'Alexa, call the first one,' to connect to a specific location directly and learn more about vaccine or appointment availability."

Amazon also detailed other features available in "more than 85 countries", including answering questions about "vaccine availability and eligibility requirements".

The company added: "Alexa can also help customers find their nearest COVID-19 testing locations by saying, 'Alexa, where can I get tested for COVID-19?'

"Similar to the Find a Vaccine experience, customers can get more information about test locations by saying, 'Alexa, call the first one,' to call the phone number provided for the location.

"We will continue to evolve our experiences over time to provide customers with information that is important to them."

BANG ShowBiz Tech