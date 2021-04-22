Apple embraces bright new colours

On Tuesday 20 April, Apple hosted its Spring Reloaded event, where it unveiled a range of new hardware, including the all-new AirTags, a new M1 iPad Pro, and a redesigned iMac in bold, bright colours.

In its first redesign since 2012, the new design spots slimmer borders around the screen and a flat back. It also has a 24-inch screen as opposed to an older 21-inch, and an improved camera, microphone, and speakers.

An eye-catching feature, however, is the range of bright colours in which the new iMac is now available. An ode to its original 1998 Apple logo design, the new line is available to order in teal, blue, purple, yellow, orange, silver, and red.

What hits you off the bat is, not only are these machines colourful, they are saturated. The finishes on the back are rich, like the paint on a flashy sports car. On the front, the colours are toned-down pastels to go easier on your eyes at work (and likely to match what Apple has been doing with iPhones a bit more closely).

Alongside the iMacs, Apple is launching a matching Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard, too.

The new keyboard is also one of the stars of the show. The standard iMac keyboard has been updated with more rounded corners and an emoji key. You can also opt for a colour-coordinated keyboard with a built-in number pad, as well as a version with Touch ID built-in, making the iMac as easy to log into as a MacBook.

The 24-inch screen has a 4.5K Retina display with 11.3 million pixels, 500 nits of brightness, and over a billion colours, delivering a brilliant and vivid viewing experience.

Apple is also promising a much-needed update to the iMac’s camera and mics so you’ll look better on video calls and those now everyday Zoom calls. It now has a 1080p resolution and a larger sensor.

In some ways, it was inevitable that Apple would bring back colour to its iMacs. The company injected colour into its iPhones in a big way last year, plus, trends always run in cycles. According to the Pantone Color Institute, colour is in for 2021, and Apple is embracing the trend.

This article was originally published on fastcompany.co.za.