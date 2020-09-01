Apple updates Final Cut Pro X with major improvements

Johannesburg - Apple has updated Final Cut Pro X with powerful new features designed to enhance remote workflows and speeds up editing for content creators.

As the majority of people are still working from home and can not access the company’s high-powered Mac Pro, video editors will be happy to know that with the 10.4.9 update all proxy files will be smaller and lower-resolution versions of an original clip will be designed to make editing much easier on lower-powered machines.

“Today’s update to Final Cut Pro includes major improvements to proxy workflows that make libraries more portable and streamline remote work with large, high-resolution files,” said the company in a statement.

The new update will have new features including a machine learning-powered ‘Sensable Conform’ that can automatically crop videos in squares, vertical and other custom sizes for popular social media platforms like Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter.

With the new update, users can move a proxy project to another device, including non-proxy files like images, titles, or motion graphics. This means you can easily share a much smaller version of your video project, fully edit it remotely, and then pass it back to your main computer for final colour correction, effects and export.