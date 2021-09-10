Apple Watch 7 to launch this month despite production issues – report

Apple is set launch its new Watch at its September 14 event, despite facing manufacturing issues during the production stage. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple and its suppliers have now overcome those issues and mass production will be beginning soon, 9to5Mac reported.

The upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 may feature larger 41mm as well as 45mm case sizes, smaller bezels and a flat-edged design, which would allow for a slightly bigger surface area for the display. The series may feature a smaller “S7” chip, potentially providing more space for a larger battery or other components. This new chipset will be built by Taiwanese supplier ASE Technology. On its website, ASE Technology confirmed that its double-sided technology will allow for module miniaturisation.